Madhya Pradesh logs 49 new COVID-19 cases, one death; active tally at 253

Bhopal, Jun 4 (PTI) At least 49 people tested positive for COVID-19 and one died of the infection in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, an official from the state health department said.

With this, the tally of infections has risen to 10,42,735, while the toll stood at 10,737, the official said.

The state has reported the latest casualty nearly 11 days after an 80-year-old infected woman with co-morbidity died in Indore on May 24.

As many as 38 patients recovered from the disease, taking the count of recoveries to 10,31,745, leaving the state with 253 active cases, he said.

The positivity rate in the state now stood at 0.7 per cent, the official said.

With 6,749 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests carried out in Madhya Pradesh went up to 2,93,33,122.

As per a government release, 11,93,25,293 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 41,241 jabs were given on Saturday.

