Madhya Pradesh logs 50 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 296

Bhopal, May 25 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 50 new cases of coronavirus that raised that tally of infections to 10,42,326, an official from the state health department said.

At least 43 persons were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 10,31,294, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,736, as no fresh casualty was reported, the official said.

With positivity rate of 0.6 per cent, the state currently has 296 active cases, he said.

With the addition of 7,325 samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in the state reached 2,92,60,242, he added.

As per a release, 11,86,95,105 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 64,371 jabs were given on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,42,326 new cases 50, death toll 10,736, recoveries 10,31,294, active cases 296, number of tests so far 2,92,60,242. PTI MAS ARU ARU

