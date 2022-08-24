Madhya Pradesh Logs 51 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 606

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,53,071 on Wednesday after the detection of 51 new cases, while one fresh death linked to the infection increased the toll to 10,769, a health department official said.

The positivity rate, or confirmed cases per 100 tests, stood at 0.8 per cent, he said.

The recovery count increased by 81 to touch 10,41,696, leaving the state with 606 active cases, the official informed.

With 5,782 swab samples examined during the day for detection of COVID-19, the number of tests conducted so far in MP went up to 2,98,58,407, he added.

A government release said 12,82,86,076 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 87,846 on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,53,071, new cases 51, death toll 10,769, recoveries 10,41,696, active cases 606, total tests 2,98,58,407.