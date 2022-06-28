Madhya Pradesh Logs 69 New COVID-19 Cases; Active Tally At 454

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 69 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 10,44,150, an official from the state health department said.

As many as 80 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 10,32,955, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,741, the official said.

With a positivity rate of 1.3 per cent, the state currently has 454 active cases, he said.

As many as 5,061 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 2,94,88,631, the official said.

As per a government release, 12,03,12,021 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 44,266 jabs were given on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,44,150, new cases 69, death toll 10,741, recoveries 10,32,955, active cases 454, number of tests so far 2,94,88,631.

