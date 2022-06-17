Madhya Pradesh Logs 71 New COVID-19 Cases; Active Tally Rises To 421

At least 71 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Madhya Pradesh, taking the tally of infections in the state to 10,43,409 on Friday, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained steady at 10,739, while the count of recoveries rose to 10,32,249 after 50 patients recovered from the infection during the day, he said.

With this, the central state currently has 421 active cases and the positivity rate stood at 1%, the official said.

At least 6,786 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 2,94,16,600, he added.

As per a government release, 11,98,46,420 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 42,932 jabs were given on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: total cases 10,43,409, new cases 71, death toll 10,739, recoveries 10,32,249, active cases 421, number of tests so far 2,94,16,600.

Image: Representational/PTI

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)