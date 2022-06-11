Madhya Pradesh Logs 79 New COVID-19 Cases; Active Tally At 305

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded 79 new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 10,43,057, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained steady at 10,738, as no fresh casualty was reported during the day, while the count of recoveries reached 10,32,014 after 57 patients recovered from the infection, the official said.

The positivity rate stood at 1.4 per cent in the state, which currently has 305 active cases, he said.

With the addition of 5,319 swab samples examined during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state went up to 2,93,78,205, the official added.

As per a government release, 11,95,73,810 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 36,580 jabs given on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,43,057, new cases 79, death toll 10,738, recoveries 10,32,014, active cases 305, number of tests so far 2,93,78,205.

