Madhya Pradesh Logs 80 COVID-19 Cases; No Fatality

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,43,687 on Tuesday with the addition of 80 cases, a health official said. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,740 as no fresh COVID-19 fatality was reported.

The positivity rate stood at 1.5 per cent, he said. The recovery count increased by 58 to reach 10,32,490, leaving the state with 457 active cases, the official added.

With 5,050 samples examined during the day, the total number of tests in MP went up to 2,94,42,778, he added.

A government release said 12,00,10,557 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 36,857 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,43,687, new cases 80, death toll 10,740, recoveries 10,32,490, active cases 420, number of tests so far 2,94,42,778.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)