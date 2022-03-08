Madhya Pradesh logs 82 new COVID-19 cases, zero casualties; active tally at 928

Bhopal, Mar 8 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 82 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 10,40,254, an official from the state health department said.

As many as 191 people were discharged from hospitals and none died of the infection during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 10,28,593, while the toll stood at 10,733, he said.

With this, the state is now left with 928 active cases, the official said, adding that the positivity rate has dropped to 0.1 per cent.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 10 and three cases, respectively, in the last 24 hours, he said.

With the addition of 41,392 samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in the state went up to 2,82,49,655, the official said.

As per a government release, 11,40,78,378 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 44,449 jabs given on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,40,254, new cases 82, death toll 10,733, recoveries 10,28,593, active cases 928, number of tests so far 2,82,49,655. PTI MAS ARU ARU

