Madhya Pradesh: Major Water Crisis In Dindori Forces Women To Enter Well To Collect Water

The water crisis in Madhya Pradesh continues with water supply sources starting to dry up. In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, one can see women in MP's Dindori village entering wells in order to collect water. While speaking to ANI, the women of the village also informed that politicians only visit the village during elections in order to ask for votes.

An MP from Dindori has said, "Water crisis in Madhya Pradesh has forced people to enter wells to collect whatever little water they can." A woman told ANI, "We fill whatever we can. It has been so long now. People only come here for votes before elections, not otherwise. We will not give votes this time. If there is no water, no vote will be given."

"Govt employees and political leaders only come during elections. This time we have decided not to give votes until we have a proper water supply. We have to go down the well to collect water. There are 3 wells, all have almost dried, no hand pumps have water," said locals pic.twitter.com/lJvagevwxU — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 2, 2022

The woman also informed that there are three wells in the village and almost all have dried up due to summer at its peak. She added that there is no supply of water even from the hand pumps in the village.

Water crisis in Madhya Pradesh

Earlier, the Urban Administration and Development (UAD) department states that in at least 70 municipal bodies in the state, water is being supplied once in two to three days.

The water supply in 53 municipal bodies in the state is in a gap of one day while in 16 municipal bodies, water is supplied in a gap of one day, while several others receive water supply in a gap of two days. The areas include Ujjain, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Indore, and Rewa.

Last month, a high-level meeting was also called wherein the administration was asked to ensure that there should be no problem of drinking water in any urban body. Water tankers should ensure the supply of drinking water to the citizens. Urban Development and Housing Minister and Bhopal district in-charge Bhupendra Singh had reviewed drinking water arrangements with senior officials.

Similarly, several other villages in other states have been facing water crisis. Several days back, women of a village in Maharashtra's Nashik also expressed anger over the acute water crisis by staging protests. Mirzapur, which is situated on the border of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh is also facing the issue.

Image: ANI