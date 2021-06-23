Madhya Pradesh Makes It To World Book Of Records As Over 16.41 Lakh Take Vaccines In A Day

In a remarkable feat, the World Book of Records London has registered the state of Madhya Pradesh for administering the highest number of COVID-19 vaccines to 16,91,967 people in a single day.

The President of World Book of Records, India, Shri Santosh Shukla, in a confirmation letter sent to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said that the institution is happy to include the records made by Madhya Pradesh in the record book. He also requested the CM to send the consent and date for awarding a certificate for setting the world record.

While congratulating CM Chouhan for the achievement, Shukla appreciated the steps taken by the government to ramp up the vaccination drive.

MP inoculates 16.41 lakh people in a day

Leaving behind Andhra Pradesh's achievement of inoculating 13.59 lakh people in a single day, Madhya Pradesh on Monday set a national record by administering vaccine jabs to over 16.41 lakh people on International Yoga Day.

According to the state government's official statement, 16.41 lakh people were administered free jabs in the 52 districts till 8 pm June 21 and the process was still underway at many places. Moved by the success, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan attributed the state's vaccination record to the public participation model.

Taking to Twitter, CM Chouhan said, "This is just the beginning, we aim to vaccinate all adults in the state! Under the guidance of our illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the enthusiasm of the people of Madhya Pradesh!"

Notably, to achieve the target, the government had set up 7,000 vaccination centres in 52 districts of the state. A festive atmosphere was created at all the centres and the people who came to get vaccinated were also welcomed with a tilak on their forehead. Special arrangements were made for the elderly and differently-abled at the vaccination centres. A motivator was appointed at each vaccine centre to make the campaign a success. People coming to get vaccines were offered snacks.