Madhya Pradesh Man Arrested For Calling His Village 'Mini-Pakistan' On Facebook

A man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Thursday after he called his village ‘Mini-Pakistan’ in a social media post. The man Abrar Khan (32) posted a picture on himself on his Facebook account with the caption “See Amreti - a Mini Pakistan." Raising objections over his statements, several locals and politicians from adjourning villages filed a complaint and demanded action against him. After the social media post came to light, the Rewa Police took cognizance of the incident and booked the man under section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of IPC and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act.

According to Rewa district’s superintendent of police Rakesh Kumar Singh, the man intended his remark as a taunt towards other neighbouring villages. Amreti is said to be a Muslim-dominated region. During questioning, Khan said that his 'Mini-Pakistan' remark was meant as a causal statement. However, the police have issued a warning asking villagers to not use such statements which can cause inter-village enmity.

The accused who has been arrested had made this statement after he returned to his village in Madhya Pradesh a few months ago after weeks of lockdown. He was previously working in an oilfield in Oman. His passport has been seized by the police officials and the cybercrime department is investigating the matter. Rakesh Kumar Singh said the district’s cyber cell is also looking into Abrar Khan's activities in Oman.

Man booked for 'Naya Pakistan' remark

Last month, a newly-appointed pradhan in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi was captured on camera promising 'Naya Pakistan' during his post-victory procession in the Ramganj area. Elected pradhan from Mangra village in the recently-held Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Elections, Imran Khan was seen carrying out a rally with dozens of bikes and four-wheelers in the area where he and his supporters played a song with the lyrics- 'Dekho Imran Khan aaya, Naya Pakistan laya'. Shortly after the incident, the locals reported the matter to the UP Police which quickly booked the Pradhan and 50 unidentified people under Section 153b (speaking and circulating words against national integration), 188, 269, 270, 171H and the Pandemic Act.