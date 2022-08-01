Madhya Pradesh: Man Forced To Carry Mother's Corpse 80 Kms On Bike After Ambulance Denied

In a shocking incident of medical negligence from Madhya Pradesh, a video has recently surfaced on the internet that shows a man carrying the dead body of his mother on a motorbike after being denied an ambulance.

The man was forced to carry his mother's body on a bike and travel 80 kilometres to his village. Covering her body with a cloth, the son tied his mother's body properly over a wooden track on the back of his bike and rode to his village.

The incident happened after the hospital handed over the body to the man but no transportation service was provided to him. He also tried to book a private van, but it charged Rs 5,000 which he could not afford and was therefore compelled to carry his mother's body on the motorbike.

The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district where the aged woman, identified as Jaimantri, was admitted for treatment at the Shahdol Medical College and Hospital on Saturday night after she complained of chest pain. However, following no improvement in her condition. she died during treatment.

A resident of the Godaru village of Anuppur district in Madhya Pradesh, Jaimantri was admitted to the local hospital by her family members from where she was referred to Shahdol.

Other incidents of medical negligence in Madhya Pradesh

Notably, this is not the first time when such an incident has happened in the state. A similar incident earlier also raised questions about medical administration, especially in rural areas. Earlier in June, a family in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district was also forced to carry the dead body of their four-year-old daughter after the hospital authorities failed to provide them with a hearse van.

The girl who was admitted for treatment succumbed during treatment. However, when the family asked for an ambulance to carry her back home, they were denied.

In another recent incident, a heartwrenching video surfaced from Madhya Pradesh's Morena district where an eight-year-old boy was seen sitting holding the dead body of his two-year-old brother on his lap by the roadside while their father went to search for an ambulance to take the corpse back to their village.

Reportedly, the family was denied an ambulance due to unavailability following which the man tried looking for other alternatives.

(Image: Republic)