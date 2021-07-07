Madhya Pradesh Man Sends Fake COVID Report To Family To 'stay Away From Wife'

In a strange incident in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, a 26-year-old man named Ejaz was booked for producing a fake COVID certificate to claim that he had tested positive for the disease. Reports indicate that the incident of fraud was reported from Mhow district in Madhya Pradesh. Ejaz, who is a businessman said that he wanted to stay away from his wife and was considering the plan for a long time but didn’t realise that it could land him in big trouble.

How did Ejaz fake the COVID report

Ejaz downloaded the COVID 19 positive report of another person from the website of a private laboratory and put his name on it, He then proceeded to send the report to his wife and other family members and then disappeared.

Ejaz's wife got suspicious about the fake COVID report and shared it with her father who contacted the private laboratory at Yashwant Plaza near Gwaltoli police station in Indore and came to know that the report was fake.

After knowing this fraudulent deed, the officials from the laboratory lodged the complaint at Chhoti Gwaltoli police station. He was later booked under IPC provisions for forgery and other offences, and he has been served a notice to appear before the police as per the requirement of the probe, the official added.

Why Ejaz Disappeared

Sanjay Shulka, in charge of Chhoti Gwaltoli police station, said that he had sent the forged report through Whatsapp to his father and wife and then disappeared from his home. However, family members got suspicious as he had not shown any symptoms of the infection and when they contacted the private laboratory, the accused's fraudulent act was revealed.

The ASP of Indore, Jaiveer Singh Bhadauria revealed that Ajaz got married in February this year and there was a lot of problems in his marriage. He was having a rift with his wife and he wanted to stay away from her. He further added that on May 25, he downloaded a photo editing app and changed the Covid-19 positive report of a victim from Indore’s Central Lab with his name and showed it to the family.

(Inputs from PTI)