Madhya Pradesh: Man Shoots 15-year-old Girl Dead, Kills Self

An 18-year-old man, a spurned suitor, shot dead a teenage girl in broad daylight and killed himself while being chased at Jaura town in Morena district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place around 11.30 am in a crowded market in Hanuman Chowk area, said police inspector O P Rawat.

As per the eye-witnesses, Vijay Prajapati, the accused, accosted the 15-year-old girl and the two had an altercation, he said.

Prajapati then whipped out a pistol and shot her at point-blank range, the police officer said.

As he fled from the spot, people chased him, and seeing that he had been cornered, he shot himself some 80 feet away from the spot where the girl lay in a pool of blood, inspector Rawat said.

Both were rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead.

Preliminary investigation suggested that Prajapati had romantic interest in the girl though she did not respond to his overtures, Rawat said, adding that police were probing the case from all angles. Following the incident, shops and businesses in the area downed their shutters. Heavy police force has been deployed to ensure that the killing does not lead to communal tensions in the town, the official said.