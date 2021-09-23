Madhya Pradesh: Memorial Built To Honour '65 Indo-Pak Martyr Captain Raman Bakshi

In memory of Captain Raman Bakshi, a memorial was inaugurated on Wednesday, September 22, at Katunga Chowk of Madhya Pradesh. To honour the sacrifice of Raman Bakshi, the Katunga road of Jabalpur was also renamed as 'Raman Bakshi Marg'. Retired Major General GD Bakshi, brother of the martyr, and Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Prahalad Singh Patel, were present at the event. Captain Bakshi was martyred in the Indo-Pak war of 1965.

Speaking on the occasion, Prahalad Singh Patel said, "The memorial will serve as an inspiration for the coming generation who will learn and understand the sacrifices and efforts made to bring Independence to the country".

Indo-Pak war of 1965

India and Pakistan engaged in war in 1965 over the status of Jammu and Kashmir. As the war intensified, the United States and the Soviet Union had to interfere to resolve the clash. And further, when Pakistan troops invaded Kashmir, India took the matter to the United Nations, where the Security Council passed Resolution 211 on September 20 calling for an end to the war. On September 21, India accepted the cease-fire and Pakistan on September 22. Captain Bakshi was one of the brave soldiers who was martyred in the 1965 Indo-Pak war at the age of 23.

GD Bakshi on Afghanistan crisis

"Afghanistan is in a dire financial crisis and has no resources to aid Pakistan financially. Yet, Pakistan's ISI encourages the Taliban to terrorise the Afghan population to fall in line with their narrative and capture Panjshir valley. However, the Panjshir is a bastion held by the Northern Alliance, which had given a bloody nose to the Soviets. So breaching the Panjshir will be a mammoth task and it cannot be accomplished by the Taliban alone. If Pakistan gets involved, then the global community will be compelled to intervene in the crisis and so India would get an opportunity to intervene in the evolving crisis.

"India doesn't need to get its boots on the ground in Afghanistan to manage the escalating situation. India needs to heavily guard and strengthen its western border right from the Line of Control to the Ran of Kutch to pressurise Pakistan. And if required, India can take the fight forward into enemy soil instead of waiting for the adversaries to breach the Indian frontiers."

