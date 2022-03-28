Madhya Pradesh Minister Offers To Rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits Seeking To Return To J&K

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, on Monday, March 28, said that his government will extend help to displaced Kashmiri Pandits if they wish to go back to their native place in Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, the BJP minister said, "I request Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters living in Madhya Pradesh to inform the Home Department if they wish to return (to their homeland)." He added that the government of Madhya Pradesh, along with ensuring their return, will also make arrangements for the same.

The MP Home Minister also shared a clip of his press conference talking about the same. In the video, shared on his social media accounts, Mishra is seen urging Kashmiri Pandits living in the state to inform the Home Department if they want to go back to their native place.

Narottam Mishra on 'The Kashmir Files'

In the press conference on Monday, when Mishra was asked about Congress Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha’s comments that he will not watch the Hindi film, The Kashmir Files, as he knows the pain of those who were displaced, he took a jibe at the Congress leader and said, “I will request him (Takha) to provide a list of the Kashmiri Pandits in Madhya Pradesh who wish to go back to Kashmir.”

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on plans for a 'Genocide Museum'

Earlier on Friday after meeting Vivek Agnihotri, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was speaking with reporters. While interacting with them, CM Chouhan said that because of the movie The Kashmir Files the world has known the pain of Kashmiri Pandit families displaced from the valley.

He also mentioned his 2008 trip to Kashmir where he participated in a conference organised by the Kashmiri Pandit community. Recalling what he heard about their condition in the conference, he called the injustice the "height of inhumanity".

कश्मीर से विस्थापित पंडित परिवारों के दर्द को दुनिया ने जाना है। इस संबंध में श्री विवेक अग्निहोत्री जी ने मध्यप्रदेश में संग्रहालय और कला केंद्र की स्थापना का सुझाव दिया है। हमारी सरकार इसके लिए स्थान और आवश्यक सहायता उपलब्ध कराएगी। pic.twitter.com/xPe5wocWbu — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 25, 2022

CM Chouhan while speaking with reporters said Vivek Agnihotri has suggested building the "Genocide Museum". He asked Vivek Agnihotri in front of the reporters to prepare a plan for the museum project and his government in Madhya Pradesh will provide space and necessary assistance for this.