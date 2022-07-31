Madhya Pradesh: NIA Conducts Searches In Bhopal, Raisen Districts In ISIS Activities Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches in the Bhopal and Raisen districts of Madhya Pradesh in a case pertaining to the activities of the terror group ISIS, the agency said.

The searches led to the seizure of incriminating documents and material, it said.

Further investigation into the case is in progress, the agency said.

