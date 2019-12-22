Madhya Pradesh: NSA Slapped On 40 People, 106 FIRs Lodged In Adulteration Case

The National Security Act (NSA) has been slapped against 40 people while as many as 106 FIRs have been registered in cases pertaining to adulteration of milk and milk products in Madhya Pradesh in the last four months. He also said that the drive will continue until the menace of food adulteration ends in the state.

Speaking to the media Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Tulsi Silawat said, "The 'Suddh ke liye Yudh' campaign under the aegis of Chief Minister Kamal Nath is against those who adulterate milk and milk products in the state. The fight against the adulterated products is on a large scale and those who are involved in such a crime would not be spared."

"In the last 4 months, NSA is slapped on 40 persons while 106 FIRs have been registered against those who adulterate milk and its products. The mission is to make the adulterators leave Madhya Pradesh," he added.

About the campaign

The Kamal Nath government had launched a campaign against adulteration – 'Suddh ke liye yudh', in a crackdown on the adulteration of milk and other edible items and stringent action, will be taken by the government against the people found involved in such malpractices. Later, the Congress government started a drive against the manufacturer of sub-standard seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides. Earlier, a rally was taken out from Roshanpura Square to Lal Parade ground to create awareness about the ill-effects of food adulteration.

Apart from the campaign against adulteration, Kamal Nath government also launched the anti-mafia drive across the state to target land sharks and illegal miners. The government will soon start a campaign against toll mafias as well.

(with agencies input)