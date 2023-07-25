Madhya Pradesh Official 'chews And Swallows' Bribe Money After Spotting Lokayukta Team

In a weird incident, a patwari of the Revenue Department in Madhya Pradesh's Katni on Monday allegedly swallowed an amount of Rs 5,000 bribe, after he was caught red-handed by a team of Jabalpur Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment (SPE).

The incident took place when patwari Gajendra Singh was taking the bribe money in his private office. Notably, the SPE authorities laid the trap to catch the patwari in the act of corruption. Notably, the action on the Revenue Department officer came after he demanded money from a man from Barkheda village for solving a property dispute.

In the visuals surfacing on the internet, the Madhya Pradesh Patwari, assigned to the Katni district, chewed and swallowed the bribe money in front of the SPE officials after he was found to be an accused in the bribery case.

Patwari seeking bribe

"A man from the Barkheda village had complained to us, accusing Gajendra Singh of seeking a bribe. After taking the money, Singh spotted the SPE team and swallowed it,” a SPE official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Soon after the official accused was arrested, he was rushed to the district official. It was later reported that after a lot of effort, the bribe notes were extracted in the form of pulp from his mouth. Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched into the matter.

A similar incident of note swallowing was reported in 2022 after a video showing a sub-inspector in Faridabad went viral on social media leaving netizens shocked and confused. In the video, the cop tried to swallow the bribe notes after he was chased by vigilance officials, who tried to take out the notes from the his mouth.

