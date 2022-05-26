Madhya Pradesh: Passengers Start Dancing As Train Arrives Before Scheduled Time; Watch

A video has surfaced on the internet that shows the passengers of the Bandra-Haridwar Express train dancing on the platform. The group of passengers started performing Garba at the Ratlam railway station in Madhya Pradesh as their train arrived before its scheduled time.

The video has been shared by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways on Facebook. In the video, the people can be seen performing Garba on the platform of the Ratlam Railway station. The clip showed people of different age groups dancing and clapping their hands as they performed Garba on the 'Odhni Udi Udi Jaye' song. Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the clip alongside the caption, "Majama. Happy Journey." Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the 23-second clip has garnered more than 5000 likes and accumulated several reactions from social media users. One user commented, "So at last people started identifying, and appreciating your good work, definitely you are doing a great job." Another netizen wrote, "Very Nice You Are Great Sir." Very nice, Ratlam always rocks." Check out some user reactions:

PM Modi lays foundation stone for redevelopment of five railway stations

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 26 May, laid the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,500 crore, including the redevelopment of five railway stations in Tamil Nadu. PM Modi laid the foundations stones for the redevelopment of five Railway stations - Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi, and Kanyakumari. The redevelopment of the railway stations will be completed at a cost of more than Rs 1800 crore, according to the press release of the government. The railway stations will be equipped with escalators, lifts, stairways, and skywalks. Parking lots will be developed for smooth movement of vehicles and pedestrians and airport-like illumination and upgraded passenger amenities. Furthermore, Modi laid the foundation stone of a Multi-Modal Logistic Park in Chennai which will be built at a cost of about Rs 1430 crore. He also inaugurated 1152 houses constructed as part of the Light House Project in Chennai under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban. He laid the foundation stone of the Bengaluru - Chennai Expressway which will be built at a cost of more than Rs. 14,870 crore.

Redeveloping Railway Stations at par with world-class standards that promise to meet the requirements of the next 40 years.

