Last Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: Patient Attacked By Knife In Khandwa Hospital, CCTV Footage Accessed

Sohail, who was under treatment at the Khandwa district hospital was attacked by three miscreants using a knife at around 2 AM on Thursday.

Written By
Vishnu V V

Image: REPUBLIC


In a shocking incident, a patient was attacked inside a hospital with a knife in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa. Sohail, a young man admitted to the trauma centre in Khandwa district hospital, was attacked by miscreants on Wednesday night. According to CCTV footage, the miscreants fled the hospital after the deadly attack on the patient. In the latest development, two arrests have been made pertaining to the incident.

Sohail, who was under treatment at the Khandwa district hospital, was attacked with a knife. The attack was caught on the hospital’s CCTV. According to the CCTV footage accessed by Republic, a group of three persons walked into the hospital’s trauma centre and attacked the young man admitted there.

Khandwa hospital attack

The miscreants arrived at the hospital in the night and attacked Sohail. The incident happened at around 2 am. The accused were seen entering the hospital ward and soon fleeing with a knife in hand after the attack. The event has also raised questions over the lack of security at the hospital as three attackers entered the premises carrying weapons. A case has been charged and a further probe is underway.

READ | Madhya Pradesh: Murder case filed in Neemuch incident, post-mortem confirms assault

Mentally unstable man beaten to death

Earlier, in an unrelated incident from Madhya Pradesh, a differently-abled man was found dead after allegedly being thrashed brutally in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district. Following this, the police registered a murder case against the accused, who was identified as 38-year-old Dinesh Kushwaha. The accused was arrested after the post-mortem report revealed that the man was beaten up and died due to injuries sustained from the attack.

READ | Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath takes swipe at BJP; 'I am a Hindu but not a fool'

Notably, these developments came after a video surfaced online showing Dinesh Kushwaha repeatedly thrashing 65-year-old Bhanwarlal Jain over his identity. Kushwaha who is said to have been associated with the BJP can be seen asking if the victim's name is "Mohammad" in the video. Kushwaha was nabbed by the police after the video went viral. Jain was found dead by his family who later lodged a complaint with the police. 

READ | ED issues notice to NCP's Eknath Khadse, others to vacate properties attached under PMLA

Image: REPUBLIC

READ | GoC apprises J&K L-G Manoj Sinha on prevailing security situation amid targeted killings
READ | Sachin Pilot questions Ashok Gehlot's leadership again amid Congress rift over RS nominees
Tags: MADHYA PRADESH, KHANDWA, Khandwa hospital attack
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND