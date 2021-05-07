Madhya Pradesh: Plane Carrying Remdesivir Crash-lands In Gwalior, Pilots Injured

A Madhya Pradesh government plane carrying Remdesivir injections crash-landed at Gwalior airport on Thursday night. According to Gwalior district Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi, the incident took place around 8:30 pm at the city’s Maharajpura airport. Speaking to PTI, he clarified that the seven-seater plane skidded off the runway while landing due to a technical glitch.

Amidst a supply bottleneck of Remdesivir, the MP administration has deployed airplanes from its aviation department for the procurements of medicines. Even as the plane made an emergency touchdown, the consignment of the anti-viral drug was reported to be safe. However, the crash landing inflicted minor injuries on the three pilots of the plane. According to PTI, Captain Majid Akhtar, co-pilots Shiv Jaiswal and Dileep Kumar were taken nearby Jaya Arogya Hospital. The employee who had come to collect the Remdesivir injections was also injured.

Another emergency

On the same day, a non-scheduled aircraft from Nagpur to Hyderabad made a successful emergency belly landing in Mumbai. As per the official statements regarding the harrowing incident, a wheel of the Beechcraft charter flight's front landing gear was separated from the flight while it was taking off from Nagpur, after which the officials at Mumbai were informed and a full emergency was declared. After rerouting, the flight landed safely in Mumbai at CSMIA at 21:09 hrs.

As is evident from the visuals, the airport emergency response team including the fire and rescue responders, follow-me vehicles, CISF, medical team amongst many others were present on the site, and immediately started with the rescue work. The people on board- 02 crew, 1 doctor, 1 paramedic, and 1 patient are all safe. The patient has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. The plane was an air ambulance.

Representative Image: Unsplash