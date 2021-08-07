Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi Interacts With PMGKAY Beneficiaries Assures Centre's Full Support

Addressing beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that the livelihoods of several people have been affected due to the coronavirus and floods in the state.

Interacting with the PM-GKAY beneficiaries via video conferencing, PM Modi asserted that the Government of India stands with the people of Madhya Pradesh in these crucial times. The Prime Minister said that India gave top priority to the poor in its strategy to deal with the current circumstances.

Addressing PM-GKAY beneficiaries from Madhya Pradesh. https://t.co/nM89oIlnMH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021

Top priority for the marginalised

Praising the way in which the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has been working for the betterment of its residents, the Prime Minister pointed out that if the government's plans are reaching the ground and being implemented faster, there is a change in the way the government operates. There was a flaw in the previous government system, he added.

During his address PM said, "It is sad that in many districts of MP, there is a situation of rain and flood. Both the lives and livelihoods of many people have been affected. The Government of India and the entire country stands with Madhya Pradesh in this difficult time."

In conversation with the PM-GKAY, PM Modi mentioned, "To deal with the crisis arising out of coronavirus, India gave top priority to the poor in its strategy. Be it the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana or the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rozgar Yojana, the food and employment of the poor and marginal workers were taken into consideration from the very first day."

Appreciating the country's speedy vaccination drive, the Prime Minister said, "Yesterday, India has crossed the very important stage of injecting 50 crore vaccine doses. This is the power of New India, India becoming self-reliant."

आजीविका पर दुनियाभर में आए इस संकट काल में ये निरंतर सुनिश्चित किया जा रहा है कि भारत में कम से कम नुकसान हो।



इसके लिए बीते साल मे अनेक कदम उठाए गए है और निरंतर उठाए जा रहे है।



छोटे, लघु, सूक्ष्म उद्योगो को अपना काम जारी रखने के लिए लाखों करोड़ रुपए की मदद उपलब्ध कराई गई है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 7, 2021

During his speech, PM Modi asserted, "In this crisis of livelihood around the world, it is constantly being ensured that there is a minimum loss in India. For this, many steps have been taken in the last year and are being taken continuously. Lakhs of crore rupees have been provided to small, small, micro industries to continue their work."

Criticising the previous governments for not implementing welfare schemes efficiently, PM Modi said, "Today, if the schemes of the government are reaching the ground faster, are being implemented, then there is a change in the functioning of the government behind it. There was a distortion in the earlier government system. They themselves used to ask questions about the poor and then provide the answers themselves. People who should benefit (from welfare schemes) were not considered earlier."

बीते वर्षों में गरीब को ताकत देने का, सही मायने में सशक्तिकरण का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।



आज जो देश के गांव-गांव में सड़कें बन रही हैं, उनसे नए रोज़गार बन रहे हैं, बाज़ारों तक किसानों की पहुंच सुलभ हुई है, बीमारी की स्थिति में गरीब समय पर अस्पताल पहुंच पा रहा है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 7, 2021

The Prime Minister added, "In the last few years, efforts have been made to give strength to the poor and create empowerment in its true sense. Today, roads are being built in every village of the country, new jobs are being created, farmers have access to markets, and the poor are able to reach hospitals on time in case of illnesses."

Highlighting the 'vocal for local campaign', PM Modi stated, "Another big campaign to empower villages, the marginalised, and tribals have been launched in the country. This campaign is to encourage our handicrafts, handloom, and our workmanship of cloth. This campaign is to be vocal towards the local. With this spirit, the country is celebrating National Handloom Day today. Khadi, which was once forgotten, has become a new brand today. Now that we are going on a new journey towards 100 years of independence, we have to strengthen that spirit of Khadi for independence. For self-reliant India, we have to be vocal for local."

A programme is being held under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana with the goal of raising awareness about the scheme and ensuring that no one who is eligible is left out. Saturday's event was also attended by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

(Picture Credit: @narendramodi)