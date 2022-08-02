Madhya Pradesh: Police Arrest Man Accused Of Supplying Arms To Khalistani Terrorists

Madhya Pradesh Police arrested one Asan Singh for allegedly supplying arms to Khalistani terrorists. According to sources, police was looking for him for the last seven months.

Singh was arrested from Burhanpur on Tuesday. Several country-made pistols have been recovered from him. Apart from Madhya Pradesh police, Delhi and Punjab Police will also interrogate him, sources said.

In January, Burhanpur police had got a tip-off about four people involved in supplying illegal weapons. The police were successful in catching the three accused but Asan Singh managed to escape.

Police had said that they had inputs that Asan Singh was in contact with Khalistanis and since then a search operation was launched to nab him.

A case has been registered against the four accused under section 25(1)(a), 25(1)(b) of the Arms Act.

Two persons with SFJ links arrested in Punjab

On July 19, Patiala Police arrested two persons linked with Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for pasting pro-Khalistan poster on the wall of Shri Kali Mata Mandir. The accused had also written pro-Khalistan slogans using spray paint on an underbridge in Rajpura.

"The accused had also planned to paste these posters at or near the sites of Independence Day programmes and other prominent places including DC officer Mohali and some other government buildings in Chandigarh, Solan and Kasauli," a senior police official said.

Notably, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh on fugitive Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. He is accused of conspiring to kill a Hindu priest in Jalandhar.

"Hardeep Singh Nijjar is presently residing in Canada and is the Chief of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). Nijjar is also promoting the secessionist and violent agenda of Sikhs for Justice in India," NIA had said in a statement.