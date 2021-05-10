Madhya Pradesh: Police Attacked By Villagers In Shivpuri For Enforcing COVID-19 Norms

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri, the police were attacked by villagers. According to reports, the police were trying to implement COVID-19 protocols when the villagers organised a religious gathering. The incident occurred in Rajgarh's village of Amola Police station area. Reports stated that the police were thrashed by the villagers when they went to disperse them.

Religious gathering organised to stop COVID-19

The villagers had organised a religious gathering to 'stop Coronavirus'. The villagers were gathered near a temple and organised a 'Bhandara' and 'Kanya Bhoj'. Following this, police reached the spot after receiving information about the mass religious gathering that was violating the COVID-19 norms. The police spoke to some women who were gathered, after which they complied with the order. However, the Bhandara organisers refused to listen to the police and attacked them.

Reports further stated that the police were attacked from all sides by the villagers. The villagers used sticks and stones to thrash the police due to which they had to flee. In addition, the attackers also destroyed police vehicles. Around five to seven police personnel are injured in the attack. Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged against five people who had organised the Bhandara.

COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh

The state reported 11,051 fresh Covid-19 cases and 86 fatalities on Sunday. The total tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 6,71,763 while the death toll has been recorded as 6,420, as per the state health department. In the last 24 hours, 4,538 patients were discharged taking the total count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 5,56,430, the department said. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 6,71,763, new cases 11,051, death toll 6,420, recovered 5,56,430, active cases 1,08,913, number of tests so far 82,23,990