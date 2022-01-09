Madhya Pradesh Police Takes 'disciplinary Action' On Constable For Keeping Long Moustache

Madhya Pradesh Police suspended a constable for growing a moustache! As per a report by PTI, the constable was warned several times to trim his hair and moustache, however, he failed to follow the working disciple and therefore, met with suspension. Constable Rakesh Rana who was serving as a driver in the police's motor transport wing received the suspension order on Friday, Jan 7, which circulated across various social media platforms on Sunday.

Assistant Inspector General, Cooperatives Fraud and Public Service Guarantee, Prashant Sharma who issued the order, told PTI that Rana failed to follow his senior's order concerning his appearance and so was suspended.

The official said, “When his appearance was checked, the constable was found with hair grown and a moustache till the neck. He was directed to trim the hair as his turnout was awkward, but he did not follow the directives".

According to Sharma, the constable was determined on keeping long hairs and moustaches which was against the norms for the uniformed personnel. Therefore, as part of the disciplinary action, he was suspended.

The constable who was posted as the driver of Madhya Pradesh Police Special Director General, Cooperatives Fraud and Public Service Guarantee section told reporters that moustache is a matter of "self-respect" for him and so he will continue to keep it. He further mentioned that he will not compromise on this issue as he claimed to have always worn a proper uniform.

