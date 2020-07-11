Madhya Pradesh: 'Will Allocate Portfolios To Ministers On July 12', Confirms CM Chouhan

The much-awaited portfolio allocation of the newly formed BJP government in Madhya Pradesh will take place on July 12, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. Earlier, the Minister had said that that portfolio allotment in his recently expanded Cabinet will be done soon after he returns to the state.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Gwalior Smart City command centre to assess the preparedness to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and apprised about the cabinet expansion.

"The allocation of portfolios is my duty. Today I am in Gwalior and will do the allocation tomorrow," Chouhan told reporters in a press conference.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet was expanded earlier this month with induction of 28 ministers, including a dozen loyalists of BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose exit from the Congress in March led to fall of the Kamal Nath-led regime in the state.The portfolio allocation also comes ahead of the Assembly bypolls,

Madhya Pradesh Bypolls

The bypolls in the state have to conducted by September 10. BJP at least needs to win 9 sets out the vacant 24 seats. The BJP has currently 107 MLAs, while the Congress has 92. The BJP had earlier claimed the support of 7 more MLAs.

Of the 24 seats that go to polls, 16 falls in the Gwalior region which is considered as Scindia’s stronghold. The 24 seats where polls are to be held include Jaura (Morena), Sumawali (Morena), Morena, Dimni (Morena), Ambah (Morena), Mehgaon (Bhind), Surkhi (Sagar), Byohari (Sahdol), Anuppur, Agar, Harpiplaya (Dewas), Sanwer (Indore), Sanchi (Vidisha), Suwasara (Mandsaur), Gohad (Bhind), Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra (Gwalior), Bhander (Gwalior), Karaira (Shivpuri), Ratkheda (Shivpuri), Bamori (Guna), Ashok Nagar, Mungawali (Ashok Nagar).

Scindia triggers Congress collapse

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia had resigned from the party on March 10 and joined the BJP sparking a political crisis in the then Kamal Nath-led government. His resignation was followed by 22 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs putting in their papers and departing for Bengaluru, leading to an eventual downfall in the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. On March 21, the rebel Congress ex-MLAs joined BJP in the national capital in the presence of party president JP Nadda and Scindia. BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan then took over as the state's CM for the fourth time as BJP enjoyed majority.

