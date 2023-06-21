Bhopal: Posters Put Up In Temples Asking Devotees To Wear 'decent Clothes'

Posters have been installed inside temples in Bhopal urging devotees to wear "appropriate clothes" when coming for worship. The entry of devotees will be "restricted" if the instructions are not followed, the posters warn. The posters were plastered in the TT Nagar area of Bhopal by members of the Sanskriti Bachao Manch, warning devotees against coming in "short clothes, half-pants and night suits".

While welcoming the initiative, local community members highlighted that if someone still chose to wear short clothes, they could stand outside and pray but to enter the premises, they must be in "decent clothes".

'Religious, not a tourist place'

The posters put up on the walls around temple premises read, "It's a religious place and not a tourist place. Please enter the temple premises wearing only decent clothes. Entry will be restricted if the dress is inappropriate. Cooperation is expected from all Sanatan Dharmis (Hindu devotees)."

Speaking to Republic, priest and President of Sanskriti Bachao Manch Chandra Shekhar said, "The temple is a place of worship, culture and rituals. It is our tradition to visit temples in decent clothes. Today, girls go to temples wearing short clothes, which are not decent in nature. To maintain the dignity of the atmosphere, only traditional clothes should be worn."

Earlier, the Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangha (MMM) had asked the state government to enforce a dress code in temples. Following the announcement by MMM - an association of temples in Maharashtra - as many as four temples in Nagpur enforced dress codes. Sources say that other temples have also been exercising the directions, albeit not enforcing them directly.

(Satya Vijay Singh contributed to this report)