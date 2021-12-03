Madhya Pradesh records 15 COVID-19 cases

Bhopal, Dec 3 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,214 with addition of 15 infections on Friday, a health department official said.

With no fresh fatality being recorded, the death toll due to the pandemic remained unchanged at 10,528.

The recovery count increased to 7,82,552 after nine patients were discharged from hospitals during the day.

The state now has 134 active coronavirus cases.

With 58,161 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in MP went up to 2,20,38,687.

As many as 3,73,822 doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines were administered in the state on Friday, taking the tally to 8,91,88,178.

