Madhya Pradesh Records 223 COVID-19 Cases, One Death

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded 223 new coronavirus infections and one death, the state health department said.

The tally of infections in the state rose to 10,50,675, while death toll increased to 10,757.

At least 238 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 10,38,454.

With this, the state is now left with 1,464 active cases, while the positivity rate stands at 3.1 per cent.

As many as 7,108 samples were examined during the day, taking the total of tests conducted in the state to 2,97,50,259.

As per a government release, 79,811 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered on Thursday, taking the tally of jabs given to 12,60,63,865.

