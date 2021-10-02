Madhya Pradesh Records Five COVID-19 Cases, No Death

The COVID-19 case tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,547 on Saturday with only five new infections coming to light, a health department official said.

With no new fatality on account of the viral infection being reported, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,522.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,908, leaving the state with 117 active cases.

With 56,965 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in MP went up to 1,86,66,981.

An official release said that 6,39,07,432 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 90,724 on Saturday.

