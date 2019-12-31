Madhya Pradesh: Two Dead As State Reels Under Cold Wave

The weather remained extremely cold for the third day in many parts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, and two deaths were reported from Shivpuri and Harda districts. As rains have been forecasted for the next few days, the temperature is expected to drop further in the state.

Light to moderate showers are expected in isolated areas of Bhopal, Raisen, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Sehore, Dhar, Indore, Dewas, Ratlam, Shajapur, Ujjain, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Balaghat, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Mandla, Sagar, Damoh, Betul, Harda and Hoshangabad districts, says IMD Bhopal's senior meteorologist GD Mishra.

The temperature continues to dip

Enterprising headlines such as "Sardical strike" and "Abki Baar Sardi appar" greeted the audiences on digital media as Bhopal continued to face severe cold wave, even though the minimum temperature one degree higher than Sunday's 6 degrees Celsius. The temperature, however, was still four degrees below normal.

Gwalior witnessed a drop to 2 degree Celsius with the maximum temperature at 8 degree Celsius, the meteorologist said. The minimum temperature dipped to 2 degree Celsius in districts of Datia and Umaria too.

Ill-effects of the weather

The body of a 55-year-old man was found near Sikandra barrier on Sunday night near Shivpuri. The other person who was reported dead in Harda was said to be about 35 years old, and remained unidentified, the police said.

North MP experienced dense to very dense fog while shallow to moderate fog was seen in Satna, Rewa, Damoh, Datia, and other districts. A thick fog has greatly impacted traffic on the Agra-Mumbai National Highway for the last three days.

In comparison with other years, winter has been in full bloom in the last week of December this year, while last year, winter has occurred in the month of January. School administration in Bhind district has declared holiday till January 4 remained in view of the icy wind blow.

