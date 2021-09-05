Madhya Pradesh School Principal Booked For Asking Girl Students To 'take Off Clothes'

The Principal of a government higher secondary school in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district was booked for passing an objectionable remark on the girl students on Sunday. The Principal, identified as Radheshyam Malviya, on seeing the girls in normal clothes and not the school's uniform, had told them to take off their clothes, an official said.

As per a complaint filed by three girls with Machalpur police station, the Principal, on seeing them in normal clothes and not the school's uniform, told them to come wearing uniforms next time, an official said.

However, as per the complaint, when the girls replied that they had not got their uniforms stitched as the school had just started, but assured him that they would do the needful by Monday, Malviya got angry and told them to take off what they were wearing currently, underlining that such dresses were 'spoiling the boys' of the school.

The remarks sparked anger among students and their parents, and they started protesting at Machalpur town of Rajgarh district against the Principal, after which Radheshyam Malviya was booked. Confirming the news, Machalpur police station sub-inspector Jitendra Ajnare said, "We booked Malviya on Saturday evening under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC provisions for use of force intended to dishonour, insult the modesty of a woman by words, gesture etc".

"We are going to get the statement of the three girls recorded in a court on Monday. We had gone to the principal's home to arrest him but we couldn't find him," Ajnare added.

Kaithal teacher writes obscene messages in student's notebooks, gets booked

The incident comes to light exactly a month after a similar incident was reported in Haryana. In the Kaithal district of the state, a school teacher had written some obscene comments in a girl's notebook and asked her to reply whether she likes him or not. The girl had taken the matter to the school principal and later a police complaint was filed against the accused teacher. The police had thereafter started an investigation, and as per the police investigation report, the teacher was booked under Sections 354 and 506 of the IPC and Sections 10 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The cases bring to the forefront a very important question- How safe are our girls in the schools, a place where we all blindly send them to learn and grow as human beings?

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image Credits: PTI/Representativeimage)