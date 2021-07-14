Madhya Pradesh Schools To Begin For Classes 11 & 12 From July 25 At 50% Capacity: CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday, July 14, said that the COVID-19 situation in the state is "under control for now," and the preparations are being done for the predicted third wave. In the statement, he informed that the schools will begin for classes 11 and 12 from July 25 with 50% of students enrolled. He also stated that the colleges will begin functioning from August 1 this year with a 50% capacity.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on MP's COVID-19 situation

The board had already cancelled the MP Class 10 and 12 board examinations in 2021 because to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. The MP SSC or class 10 board examination was slated to be held from April 30 to May 19, 2021, while the MP class 12 board examination was supposed to be held from May 1 to 21, 2021, but was later postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, July 14, 2021, the board will publish the results of the MP Board class 10 examination on its official website.

COVID-19 situation in MP

With the addition of 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the total number of infections in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,91,583, with two deaths bringing the total to 10,508, according to a state health department official. According to the official, a total of 7,80,796 individuals had recovered from the infection, leaving 279 ongoing cases in the central state. Only nine districts in the state reported new cases, he added. Bhopal had 11 new infections, Indore had four, Sagar had two, and Gwalior, Jabalpur, Niwari, Rajgarh, Sehore, and Seoni each had one, he said. The overall number of tests completed in the state has now surpassed 1.3 crore, according to the official, with 72,511 swab samples checked during the day.

