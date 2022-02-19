Madhya Pradesh sees 1,013 new COVID-19 cases; two more fatalities

Bhopal, Feb 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh has recorded 1,013 new cases of COVID-19 and two more casualties in the last 24 hours that raised the tally of infections to 10,33,490 and toll to 10,713, an official from the state health department said on Saturday.

As many as 2,353 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 10,14,413, the official said.

The state is now left with 8,364 active cases and the positivity rate stands at 1.4 per cent, he said.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of the state, registered 261 and 74 cases respectively in the last 24 hours, he said.

With the addition of 68,926 samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in the state rose to 2,72,99,967, the official added.

As per an official release, 11,29,98,387 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, of which 1,34,458 jabs were given on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,33,490, new cases 1,013, death toll 10,713, recoveries 10,14,413, active cases 8,364, number of tests so far 2,72,99,967. PTI ADU ARU ARU

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)