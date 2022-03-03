Madhya Pradesh sees 141 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 2,233

Bhopal, Mar 3 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded 141 new cases of COVID-19 and two more casualties due to the infection that raised its tally to 10,39,592 and toll to 10,732, an official from the state health department said.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in the state has dipped to 0.4 per cent from 0.5 per cent recorded on Wednesday, he said.

The recovery count rose to 10,26,627, after 654 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said.

The state is now left with 2,233 active cases, the official said.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh amid the pandemic, registered 27 and 24 cases respectively, in the last 24 hours, he said.

With the addition of 34,054 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in the state has reached 2,80,31,160, the official said.

As per an official release, a total of 11,38,30,192 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 62,137 jabs were given on Thursday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,39,592, new cases 141, death toll 10,732, recoveries 10,26,627, active cases 2,233, number of tests so far 2,80,31,160. PTI LAL ARU ARU

