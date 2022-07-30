Madhya Pradesh Sees 228 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally At 1,555

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded 228 new cases of coronavirus and two casualties that raised the tally of infections to 10,49,663 and toll to 10,756, an official from the state health department said.

At least 263 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 10,37,352, the official said. With this, the state is now left with 1,555 active cases, while the positivity rate stood at 3 per cent, he said.

As many as 7,930 samples were examined during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 2,97,15,065, the official said.

As per a government release, 12,43,43,966 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 1,11,543 jabs were given on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,49,663, new cases 228, death toll 10,756, recoveries 10,37,352, active cases 1,555, number of tests so far 2,97,15,065. PTI LAL ARU ARU

