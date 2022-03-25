Madhya Pradesh Sees 26 New COVID-19 Cases; Active Tally At 132

With the addition of 26 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,40,992 on Friday, an official from the state health department said.

As many as 26 patients were discharged from hospitals and no fresh fatalities were reported during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 10,30,126, while the toll stood at 10,734, the official said.

The central state is now left with 132 active cases, he said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 0.1 per cent.

With 21,849 samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in the state has risen to 2,87,21,633, he added.

As per a government release, 11,52,80,031 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 83,102 jabs given on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,40,992, new cases 26, death toll 10,734, recoveries 10,30,126, active cases 132, number of tests so far 2,87,21,633.

