Last Updated:

Madhya Pradesh Sees 77 New COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 469

The COVID-19 tally in MP reached 10,53,269 on Saturday after the detection of 77 cases at a positivity rate of 1.1 per cent.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Madhya Pradesh

Image: PTI


The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,53,269 on Saturday after the detection of 77 cases at a positivity rate of 1.1 per cent, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,770, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 92 to touch 10,42,030, leaving the state with 469 active cases, he informed. With 6,683 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 2,98,77,618, the official added. A government release said 12,84,49,969 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 90,900 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,53,269, new cases 77, death toll 10,770, recoveries 10,42,030, active cases 469 number of tests so far 2,98,77,618.

Image: PTI

READ | Madhya Pradesh sees 77 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 469
READ | West Bengal reports 283 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths
READ | Chhattisgarh sees 157 COVID-19 cases, four deaths, 170 recoveries
READ | J&K registers 185 new COVID-19 cases
READ | Gujarat reports 314 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; tally rises to 12,69,436
First Published:
COMMENT