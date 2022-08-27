Madhya Pradesh Sees 77 New COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 469

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,53,269 on Saturday after the detection of 77 cases at a positivity rate of 1.1 per cent, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,770, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 92 to touch 10,42,030, leaving the state with 469 active cases, he informed. With 6,683 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 2,98,77,618, the official added. A government release said 12,84,49,969 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 90,900 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,53,269, new cases 77, death toll 10,770, recoveries 10,42,030, active cases 469 number of tests so far 2,98,77,618.

Image: PTI