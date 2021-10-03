Madhya Pradesh Sees 9 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Over 33,000 Vaccinated

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,92,556 on Sunday with the addition of nine cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,522, an official said.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,917, leaving the state with 117 active cases, he said.

With 54,533 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in MP went up to 1,87,18,797, the official added.

An official release said 6,39,67,936 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 33,836 on Sunday.

