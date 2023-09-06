Madhya Pradesh: Stones Pelted At BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', State Party Chief Blames Cong

The ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Madhya Pradesh came under massive attack, while it was on its way from Neemuch district to Mandsaur. The incident allegedly occurred on Tuesday, September 5 evening, when the yatra was going through the Rampura area, which lies between Neemuch and Mandsaur districts of the state. As per claims, stones were pelted on the vehicles participating in the yatra, which also led to the damaging of the BJP’s rath.

As per reports, no one got injured during the attack, but several vehicles were majorly damaged. Following the attack, a police complaint has been filed at the local police station, say sources. The yatra was launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 4 from Neemuch.

It is being said that the incident of stone pelting on the yatra took place when it was entering Mandsaur through Rampura on Tuesday night. During the time, several people reportedly surrounded the yatra and protested fiercely against the government’s Cheetah Project. Claims are being made that the government under the said project is acquiring the agricultural lands of villagers. Slogans were raised against the local MLA and the BJP government. Meanwhile, some miscreants present in the crowd started pelting stones at the vehicles.

'Congress goons behind the stone-pelting attack'

Later, state BJP chief VD Sharma claimed that Congress goons were behind the attack on the BJP’s yatra. Calling it a serious crime, Sharma said that no one who was involved in the attack will be spared.

Talking to news agency ANI, the MP BJP chief said, “I have received information that stones were pelted on the yatra by Congress goons from the hills and behind trees. This is not only unfortunate or condemnable but it is also a serious crime. Congress is nervous about the immense public support we are getting. They have attacked the yatra in a planned manner. They will not be spared.” He also added that several vehicles were damaged and BJP’s rath was also damaged in the stone pelting.

The BJP’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ was earlier kicked off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Mandla and Sheopur districts in Madhya Pradesh, while Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is likely to launch the yatra from Khandwa on September 6.

Notably, the assembly elections are scheduled to take place in Madhya Pradesh at the end of this year.