Madhya Pradesh: Thief Robs Policeman, Apologises To Him Later 'Did It To Save Friend'

A robber took goods from the residence of a police officer in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, and left behind an apology letter indicating that he was doing it to save a friend's life and that he will refund the stolen money, according to the police. As per assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kamlesh Katare of Kotwali police station, the theft occurred at the residence of a police officer who works in Chhattisgarh and resides with his family in Bhind city.

Thief writes apology letter

The robber, according to the police, left behind a letter saying, "Sorry friend, it was a compulsion. If I had not done this, then my friend would have lost his life. Don't worry, as soon as I get the money, I will return it."

The policeman's wife and children had gone to a relative's house on June 30, and when they returned home on Monday night, they discovered that the rooms' locks had been broken and their belongings had been scattered, according to the official. The thief took some silver and gold jewellery, he added, and it's believed that a family friend was involved in the theft. According to reports, a case has been filed and further investigation is underway.

Similar unique robbery story

A bakery in Milwaukee, Wisconsin came up with an interesting way to track down a thief suspected of robbing their shop. The owners of Canfora Bakery discovered a clear photo of the thief's face on security footage and printed it on sugar cookies. The bakery shared a photo of the cookie on Facebook, along with information on the crime.

The bakery owners appealed to the public for assistance in identifying the thief. "Sunday, May 2nd, Come Take a Bite Out Of Crime at Canfora Bakery. We invite the Bay View community to come on in and take a bite out of the thief while supplies last - one per family ", according to a part of the bakery's description. The bakery was looted of money and equipment on April 19, according to the post. The bakery owners then created sugar biscuits depicting the alleged intruder. If anyone recognises the individual, they should contact the Milwaukee Police Department or Crime Stoppers, said owners.

(with inputs from PTI)

Picture Credit: Pixabay/Shutterstock/RepresentativeImage