Three police officers, including one sub-inspector and two guards, were accused of looting 111 grams of gold from a businessman in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident was reported a few days back and during the investigation, three police officials were found guilty. Two officials named Gaurav, and Dharmendra, along with sub-inspector Gopal forced the businessman into a car and looted 111 grams of gold from the man.