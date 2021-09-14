Madhya Pradesh To Administer COVID Jabs To 32 Lakh People On PM Modi's B'day

On Monday, September 13, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said 32 lakh people will be vaccinated in the state with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. PM Modi's birthday is on September 17. He added MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has set September 26 as the target day for the first dosage of COVID vaccine to be administered to all eligible people.

According to Minister Mishra, an anti-mosquito fogging drive will also be held on September 15 to combat the spread of dengue fever in the state. The Chief Minister of the state will also take part in this drive. "On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, 32 lakh people will be vaccinated in the state with COVID-19 first dose in a day," he told reporters.

6 new COVID-19 cases and 17 new dengue cases reported in Indore

In Indore, 17 new Dengue cases were detected in a single day, as per Indore Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. BS Sethia. With these cases discovered on Sunday, the total number of dengue patients in Indore has risen to 139. He stated that the district government has begun anti-mosquito fogging to prevent the sickness from spreading. According to Dr Sethia, the district government is doing a larva scan and fumigation to kill the larva in the district.

On Sunday, September 12, Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. BS Sethia claimed, six fresh COVID-19 cases from the same family were reported. Four patients were fully vaccinated and two were partially vaccinated in the six cases. As per him, the district has 36 current cases. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that an anti-mosquito fogging programme will be held on September 15 in the state to combat the spread of dengue fever. The Chief Minister will be there. Dengue fever is a viral infection spread by mosquitos that cause high fever, headaches, rashes, and muscle and joint discomfort.

Over 5 crore vaccines given in MP; over 75 crore vaccines given in India

Over 5 crore COVID-19 dosages have been administered in Madhya Pradesh. On Monday, India's vaccination coverage surpassed 75 crore people. In the last 24 hours, India has reported 25,404 new COVID-19 cases and 339 deaths. The total number of active cases in the country was 3,62,207.

