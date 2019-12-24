Madhya Pradesh To Get AYUSH Wings In All Medical Colleges

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday issued a statement to establish an AYUSH wing in all medical colleges in the state. In a move to promote AYUSH treatment, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to set up AYUSH wings in all medical colleges in the view that the public trend directed towards AYUSH medical system has increased but because of the lack of awareness and proper development, the public is unable to take its advantage.

CM Kamal Nath also pointed out the potential of AYUSH treatment in Madhya Pradesh and also said that because of the lack of proper exploitation, the state and the citizens are unable to get its benefits.

Kamal Nath added that presently, there are many disciplines in traditional medicine like Panchakarma Yoga, that can make anyone physically and mentally healthy. It can also diagnose serious diseases. He said that the government will prepare an action plan for that regard and will also look at providing opportunities to private sectors.

The Chief Minister has also directed the AYUSH department to send teams to study in countries like Homeopathy in Germany and Herbal Medicine in China to promote research and development activities in the AYUSH system.

Madhya Pradesh CM also granted approval for a herbal mandi in Neemuch District and directed fortnightly follow-ups of a proposal sent in connection with various central schemes.

AYUSH

AYUSH is the acronym of the medical systems that are being practiced in India such as Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy. In 1995, with the objective of optimal and focused development of these systems, the Department of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy (ISM&H) was created in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In 2003, this Department was renamed as the Department of AYUSH.

Recently, the Ministry of AYUSH had announced that they were launching 4,000 AYUSH health and wellness centres this year along with developing a cloud-based AYUSH GRID in collaboration with the IITs under the Digital India Mission.

