Madhya Pradesh To Hold Cabinet Meeting In Pachmarhi Hill Station As Heat Wave Intensifies

In a significant development in Madhya Pradesh, the upcoming cabinet meeting of the state government will be held at the Pachmarhi hill station, over the coming weekend. It is pertinent to mention here that the cabinet meeting is generally convened in the state capital Bhopal. However, if at all the reason for the change in the location of the meeting can be attributed to the continuing heatwave observed in the state, a government spokesperson told PTI, stating meetings have been conducted outside of Bhopal in the past too. Moreover, according to the weather bureau, Pachmarhi hill station had recorded a temperature of 43°C on March 17, the highest for the state that day.

Is intense heatwave in Madhya Pradesh reason behind shifting venue of cabinet meet?

As mentioned before, the cabinet meeting is generally held in the state capital Bhopal either on Tuesday or Wednesday. When asked whether Pachmarhi, known as the 'Queen of Satpura', has been chosen as the venue for the cabinet meeting in view of the heatwave in the state, the spokesperson said, "Nothing of that sort should be read into it as such meetings were held at places other than Bhopal in the past as well."

Sharing details of the plan, the minister said, "Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with his 30 cabinet colleagues, will leave Bhopal in a bus on Friday evening and head for hill station Pachmarhi to hold the brainstorming session with the ministers on the state's development. The cabinet ministers will return to Bhopal on March 27, In Pachmarhi, Chouhan and other members of his cabinet will stay in an air-conditioned hotel operated by the state tourism department," he said. "During the meeting, talks will be held on how to make the state self-reliant. The chief minister might even hold one-on-one interaction with the ministers," he further added.



The spokesperson also added that he is aware of the temperature in the Pachmarhi hill station. The hill station is located at an altitude of 1067 meters, in the Satpura range valley, which is known for Satpura Tiger Reserve and Satpura National Park. The Indian Meteorological Bureau (IMD) had mentioned on March 18 about the ongoing heatwave in parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Image: PTI