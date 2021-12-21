Madhya Pradesh To Hold Vandals Accountable: India Lost THIS Much Money To Riots Since 2016

In a landmark decision, the Madhya Pradesh government announced on Monday, that it will soon introduce a law to recover damages from individuals who vandalized public properties during protests, strikes, and riots in the state. MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra estimated that the Bill would be introduced in the Assembly either on December 21 or 22 this year.

The law adopts a strong punitive action against individuals who engage in violence, arson, and damage of public property in the name of protests. A similar approach was adopted by the Uttar Pradesh government in December 2019 in the aftermath of the anti-CAA riots.

As more states introduce laws to govern the recovery of damages caused during protests, let's take stock of the number of occasions over the past couple of years, that individuals and outfits have gotten away with destroying public property worth crores of rupees.

Farmers protest: Republic Day violence

Public property worth nearly Rs 37 lakh under Delhi's Public Welfare Development (PWD) was damaged at ITO and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in the violence that took place on Republic Day during the farmers’ agitation. About 10,000 farmers had forcefully entered the national capital from Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri borders on January 26 after more than 5,000 tractors deviated from their designated routes for Tractor Parade on Republic Day.

Delhi Riots 2020

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi in February 2020, after violence between the Citizenship (Amendment) Act supporters and its protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and over 700 injured. At least 122 houses, 322 shops, and over 500 vehicles were gutted in fire or completely damaged during the riots, according to an interim report prepared in March that year.

A rough calculation of disbursed amount revealed that the Delhi government spent north of Rs 20 crore to repair damages and pay compensation to the victims.

Uttar Pradesh anti-CAA protests

In December 2019, violence began in UP when a protest led by students of Aligarh Muslim University turned violent, prompting police to use tear gas shells, rubber bullets, stun grenades, pellets, and stones. Over 17 policemen and 60 students were reportedly injured as protestors began to vandalize public property and torch buses while pelting stones.

According to the notices, properties worth Rs 14.8 lakh were damaged in Rampur, nearly Rs 19.7 lakh in Sambhal, Rs 2.83 lakh in Kanpur, Rs 23.41 lakh in Muzaffarnagar, and Rs 19.7 lakh in Bijnor were damaged in the violence.

West Bengal anti-CAA protests

The railways bore the brunt of the vandalism and arson that marred the anti-citizenship law protests in December 2019, losing an estimated Rs 80 crore worth of property in just four days. According to the state government, 64 FIRs were lodged and 931 people were arrested. The Calcutta high court is hearing six PILs on fixing responsibility for the damages.

Karnataka

Widespread violence had erupted in southern Karnataka in September 2016 over the supreme Court order to release Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu, with protesters torching over 30 buses in a bus depot in Bengaluru. In the wake of violence over the water dispute, Karnataka is estimated to have suffered a loss of around Rs 22,000-25,000 crore with the widespread agitation hitting transport services and businesses, as per Assocham.

Odisha

Property worth Rs 20 crore was damaged after violence erupted rocked parts of Puri, Odisha on October 3, 2018, after authorities at the popular Jagannath temple introduced a queue system for entrance to the 12th-century shrine. Police subsequently made it mandatory for organisations to sign an indemnity bond seeking permission to hold rallies.

It remains to be seen if more states introduce laws to hold people and outfits accountable for destroying public property and recover the loss suffered by the exchequer.