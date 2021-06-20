Madhya Pradesh To Launch COVID 'Vaccination Mahaabhiyan' On International Yoga Day

In an attempt to prevent a severe COVID-19 possible third wave, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that the state would start a "Vaccination Mahaabhiyan", on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Monday. The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also mentioned that the state government aims at vaccinating over 10 lakh people at its Centres on Monday itself.

Madhya Pradesh CM to launch 'COVID Vaccination Mahaabhiyan'

The tweet shared by MP Chief Minister's office in Hindi can be translated into: "Get vaccinated so that we can come together again. We have to keep ourselves, our family and our loved ones safe. Take a pledge to get yourself vaccinated and to inspire others. We gave to end the hesitation by coming together and getting vaccinated."

Madhya Pradesh detects 1st COVID-19 case with Delta Plus variant

Earlier on June 18, the state of Madhya Pradesh reported its first case of the 'Delta Pus' variant of COVID-19. The patient, a 64-year-old Bhopal woman, was detected with Coronavirus last month and since has recovered. Delta Plus is a mutated form of the 'Delta' variant that is mainly responsible for fuelling the second wave of COVID-19 infections in India.

This is the seventh ‘Delta-Plus’ case to be detected in the country. According to some reports, the highly infectious Delta variant (B.1.617.2) of COVID-19 that was first found in India is feared to have mutated into the Delta Plus variant. Local authorities in Bhopal are on alert since its detection.

According to officials, the samples of the woman, who lives near Gandhi Medical College, were collected on May 23. Reports received from the National Central for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday said she was positive for the `Delta Plus' variant.

COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh

As India continues to reel under the pandemic, Madhya Pradesh has so far recorded over 7,89,174 positive cases, out of which 7,77,995 have successfully recovered and 8,737 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 110 new cases, 365 recoveries and 30 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 2,442.

(Image: ANI, PTI, Unsplash)