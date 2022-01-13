Madhya Pradesh To Pass 'Online Games Act': Narottam Mishra After 11-year-old's Death

After an 11-year-old boy reportedly ended his life in Bhopal due to his alleged addiction to an online mobile game - Free Fire, developed by Garena - Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra announced on Thursday that the state government is soon going to bring Online Games Act to regulate online games for children.

While addrssing a press meet, the Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "To ban dangerous online games for children like 'Free Fire', the state government is soon going to bring Online Games Act. The draft of the new law is almost ready and will be materialised soon."

11-year old kills himself in Bhopal

As per reports, a fifth standard student named Suryansh died by suicide in Bhopal, who was, according to his parents, addicted to playing an online mobile game -'Free Fire'. His parents reportedly informed the police that on Wednesday afternoon, he was watching a movie on TV while sitting with his cousin.

However, soon after his cousin allegedly left the room, Suryansh was found hanging on a rope noose in the boxing ring. He was immediately rushed to a hospital but was declared dead. The MP police is currently investigating the matter.

Notably, this is not the only such case in the state. Last year, in the month of August, Madhya Pradesh government had filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Free Fire developers, Garena, after a 13-year-old boy ended his life in the Chhatarpur district. The boy was a sixth standard student, who stated in his suicide note that he had lost Rs 40,000 inside of Garena’s online battle royale game, Free Fire. The FIR had been filed under Section 305 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), for abetment to suicide against Garena.

Although Free Fire, developed by Garena, is a free to play game, it offers players with multiple micro-transaction options to get skins and in-game items like guns. There are multiple tournaments as well that require an entry fee for participation.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narrottam Mishra had back then expressed regret and had also assured action against such gaming companies.