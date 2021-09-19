Madhya Pradesh To Start doorstep Delivery Of Ration For Tribal Blocks: CM Shivraj Singh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, announced that from November 1 - the state's foundation day, the government will begin delivering meals to tribal blocks in the state. He was speaking at the Gaurav Diwas event in Jabalpur, which honoured tribal leaders who took part in the independence movement. Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, was also present at the occasion.

The CM said, "We will start doorstep delivery of rations in 89 tribal blocks from November 1, the foundation day of Madhya Pradesh. Tribals won't need to visit ration shops by leaving their work. Vehicles owned by tribals will be hired for the distribution work." The CM stated that the BJP government was solely responsible for the progress of tribals.

MP to start doorstep delivery of ration for tribal blocks: Shivraj Singh Chauhan

The CM said that when Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee took office, he was the first to create a separate ministry for tribals. As per Chauhan, tribal students received a monthly scholarship of Rs 200-300 during the Congress government, which was then enhanced to Rs 1100 by the BJP government. He further stated that the government has decided to observe Tribal Gaurav Diwas every year on November 15th. Every year on September 18, the government will commemorate the martyrdom of tribal leader Shankar Shah and his son Raghunath Shah, added the MP CM.

"Even if a tribal student get enrolled into reputational colleges/universities, we decided that the government would pay the fees even if it costs Rs 15-20 lakh."

जबलपुर संसदीय क्षेत्र के बूथ अध्यक्षों के सम्मेलन को संबोधित किया।



भाजपा विचारधारा और संगठन के आधार पर चलने वाली जन-कल्याण के प्रति समर्पित पार्टी है, जिसकी असली शक्ति उसके बूथ कार्यकर्ता हैं। अपने बूथ कार्यकर्ताओं से संवाद करके मुझमें सदैव एक नई ऊर्जा का संचार होता है। pic.twitter.com/HcIifLUZxy — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 18, 2021

Tribal community infrastructure in J&K being allocated Rs. 10 crore

The government is also assisting the tribal communities in J&K. L-G Sinha stated earlier this week that the J&K administration is always working to defend tribal rights. He announced that Rs 10 crore would be made available immediately for the construction of infrastructure in areas where tribal community rights are being recognized. In an interview with the media, Sinha assured that all people who meet the legal requirements will be given rights.

All qualified beneficiaries under the 'Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Rights) Act' (aka Forest Rights Act, 2006) shall be given their rights. For these tribal groups, the Jammu and Kashmir state would also conduct educational and health-care programmes. Manoj Sinha had already met with a Gujjar Bakerwal group as well as people from the Gaddi Sippi tribe on Saturday.

With inputs from ANI

(IMAGE: Twitter - Shivraj Singh Chauhan)